Ann Arbor shares parking restrictions, safety reminders ahead of Monday's National Championship game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor has released important information for people planning to host view parties when the University of Michigan takes on Washington in the National Championship game on Monday.

Officials say the police, fire, and emergency management departments will all have additional staff on duty, and fire inspectors will conduct occupancy inspections to ensure overcrowding isn't an issue.

"You can expect to see officers and fire marshals together touring the city and keeping people safe,” said Ann Arbor Interim Police Chief Patrick Maguire. “We will have officers watching for unsafe drivers, we’ll be on foot in the bar areas making sure everyone is having a great time responsibly, we’ll have extra patrols in the neighborhoods."

The city also says they will put on-street parking restrictions into effect from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, for the following portions of the downtown:



South University Avenue between East University Avenue and South Forest Avenue. Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street. East Liberty Street between Thompson Street and State Street. Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets.

You can also track scheduled road and lane closures in Ann Arbor on the city's road or lane closure website. The city says the WAZE app can also be used to help navigate traffic issues in the community.

You can read the city's full reminders notification on their website.

There will also be a watch party at the Michigan Theater, you can purchase tickets online.