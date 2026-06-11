Gerald R. Ford Museum offering free admission for 4th of July celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids is opening its doors for The Fourth at the Ford, offering free admission and activities on Independence Day.

Admission to the entire museum, including the Waltzing with the Queen and Northwest Ordinance exhibits, will be free from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Highlighted Events



Living History Reenactors: Visitors can meet three historical figures pivotal to the USA's creation, including John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Frederick Douglass.

Visitors can meet three historical figures pivotal to the USA's creation, including John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Frederick Douglass. Patriotic Art in the Lobby: The Museum lobby features art by Michigan artists.

The Museum lobby features art by Michigan artists. Family Craft Activities: From 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., children can enjoy making keychains and bracelets.

From 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., children can enjoy making keychains and bracelets. Historic Flag Giveaways: Attendees can receive complimentary flags while supplies last.

Attendees can receive complimentary flags while supplies last. Food Truck Rally: A variety of local food trucks will be on-site starting at 11:00 A.M. with outdoor seating and tents available.

To learn more about Museum events & activities, go to fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

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