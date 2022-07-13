Amazon’s sleek Fire TV Cube is $60 off for Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Having a streaming video device hooked up to your TV gives you access to pretty much every type of content imaginable, as long as you’ve got a good internet connection at home. Amazon’s most recent and most powerful streaming media player in its popular Fire TV line is 50% off for Prime Day, making it the perfect day to bite if you’ve been wanting to get into streaming.

The Fire TV Cube has a powerful processor that allows for fast 4K streaming. It allows you to watch compatible movies and shows in 4K Ultra HD, and it supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio for people who have a serious home-theater setup.

Although it comes with a normal remote, you can use the device hands-free with voice commands. Alexa is available via a built-in speaker, even when your TV is off.

This function allows you to control the TV, soundbar and compatible cable/satellite boxes you’ve got connected to the Fire TV Cube with your voice. For example, you can change channels, adjust the volume or search for a show after waking Alexa by saying her name. In addition, you can check the weather, set reminders or turn off connected lights, as with other Alexa-enabled devices, on the Cube.

You can connect it to your home’s network either by Wi-Fi, or an ethernet cable for the most reliable speed.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has eight built-in microphones so it can hear you from any part of the room without you needing to scream. But if the idea of those mics listening in bothers you, there is a button to turn them all off and you can simply use the traditional remote.

The Alexa Voice Remote is also included and is compatible with TVs, cable boxes and other accessories by most major manufacturers, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, Comcast, Dish and DirecTV/AT&T U-verse.

Whatever you like to watch, it’s likely available on the Fire TV Cube. You can add apps for virtually any streaming channel or platform, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Peacock and YouTube, just to name a few.

Countless other free and premium streaming channels are available, as well. Finding and downloading video apps to add to your Cube is similar to doing the same on a smartphone or other device.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has more than 9,400 five-star ratings from Amazon buyers (and if you have a hard time buying Amazon-published reviews on an Amazon product, it’s got an average score of 4.8 out of 5 stars at Best Buy, too). Customers have especially praised the voice recognition and search capabilities in reviews.

“I purchased the Cube because the streaming on my [Amazon Fire TV Stick] was slow,” a reviewer wrote. “This Cube does not disappoint. It is super fast and I am so happy I bought it.”

Along with the Cube and voice remote, you’ll receive an Ethernet adapter, IR extender cable and power adapter. The HDMI cable you’ll need to hook it to your TV is sold separately, unfortunately.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device is 50% off its usual price of $119.99 for Prime Day. Right now, you can get it for just under $60.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.