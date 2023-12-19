'All I Want for Christmas Is You' charts No. 1 for first time in 2023

The queen of Christmas has reclaimed her throne.

Mariah Carey once again sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her annual classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitting No. 1.

This marks the 13th time the song has ruled over the chart since its release on Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas."

It first reached the list of America's most-consumed songs in December 2017, thanks to the growth of the streaming industry and holiday playlisting. It landed in the top five in 2018, and in 2019, it began leading the chart, marking three presiding weeks that year, two weeks in 2020, three weeks in 2021 and four weeks last year, according to Billboard.

SEE MORE: Mariah Carey sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' again

This year, the song took the top spot from another Christmas classic: Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which spent the last two weeks at No. 1. Those weeks, 65 years after it was originally released, marked the first time the song reached No. 1.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is now the first song to top the Hot 100 in five different seasons. Only one other song, Chubby Checker's "The Twist," has been at the top even in two different seasons, topping the list in 1960 and 1962.

The news comes just after Carey wrapped her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, finishing the holiday run at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17.

