Meet Samantha Mesa: FOX 17’s newest member of the newsroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 welcomes the newest member of our news team, Samantha Mesa, to the evening news desk.

A Colorado native, Samantha joins us after working as a journalist in New York, Texas, and most recently Iowa. Her passion for journalism stems from her drive in being a watchdog filtering and fact-checking information, and increasing diverse representation through media. She enjoys the dynamic nature of news and connecting people through storytelling.

For Samantha, journalism is not only full of learning, new experiences, and discerning the heart of a problem, but it is also sharing the spirit of people and community building, while seeking solutions. A pivotal experience deepening her passion for journalism was while earning her bachelors degree at the University of Colorado, Denver. She studied abroad covering the Arab Spring Uprisings, reporting on the ousting of dictator Zine El Abiden Ben Ali in January 2011. Samantha interviewed women rewriting the Tunisian constitution, forming a new democracy, and published “Women’s Voices Will Be Heard” as the University’s correspondent. Samantha then decided to pursue a broadcast career and work in the U.S., earning a Master of Science from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

WXMI A headshot of Samantha Mesa, FOX 17 Evening Anchor

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a minor in Political Science from the CU Denver. She is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Alongside Josh Berry, Samantha will be anchoring FOX 17 News Monday through Friday at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. Please congratulate Samantha with us for her new role at FOX 17.

