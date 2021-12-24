911 call released of man who spotted Crumbleys after Oxford school shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An audio recording was released of the 911 call dispatchers received from the man who reported that he had laid eyes on the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter as authorities were searching for the two.

"Detroit 911, what is the address of the emergency?" a 911 operator said.

The man on the other end of the call gives the operator an address on the Eastside of the city: 1111 Bellevue Street.

The call came in just before 10:45 p.m. on the evening of Friday, Dec. 3.

“The parents of the shooter that are running away they are here,” the man said on the phone.

He was talking about Jennifer and James Crumbley.

“I can’t believe it, they are here," the caller said to the operator.

Law enforcement says the couple skipped their arraignment on the morning of Dec. 3. This led to an hourslong search that ended in the parking lot of an art studio in Detroit.

The parents were arrested and taken into custody hours later and both charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others injured.

Their bond is currently set at $500,000 each, but their lawyers are asking for it to be reduced to $100,000, stating that they are not at flight risk.

Criminal defense attorney Ray Cassar reviewed the motion the Crumbleys’ attorney filed Thursday.

“I think that there is a fair argument to reduce this bond. The whole idea is that you want to help your client and it's easier to assist if he’s out on bond and you can meet in your office," Cassar said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Thursday said the parents are "at a greater risk of flight.”

Authorities say the couple bought their son the gun that was used in the Nov. 30 shooting.

The parents were called to the school the morning of the shooting when a teacher discovered a disturbing drawing with the words "the thoughts won't stop" and "please send help."

“Clearly, this is a serious case. People died and they have a responsibility for that, according to the prosecutor,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton is not a part of this case but says the 53-3 District Court will have a difficult time reducing the bond.

Cassar says the defense will also have a tough time explaining why the parents went missing and were found in Detroit, where they were later spotted by the man who called 911.