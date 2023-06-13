9 injured in Denver mass shooting following Nuggets championship win

Nine people have been injured in a mass shooting in Denver, which happened in an area where people were celebrating the Nuggets' championship win.

The incident occurred early Tuesday in the 2000 Block of Market Street, about a mile from where the Nuggets took down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals," the Denver Police Department said on Twitter.

Three victims are in critical condition and the others appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A total of four were transported to the hospital.

Officers took a suspect into custody, who also has a gunshot wound.

"As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman told the Associated Press. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night."

He said a small crowd was around at the time of the shooting, which happened in an area where people may have come out of bars after the game.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

