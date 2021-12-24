6 mile long holiday lights display Nite Lites open through New Years Eve

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holidays you may want to consider checking out Jackson’s Nite Lites.

Located at Michigan International Speedway, the six mile long holiday display holds approximately one million lights. You can experience different themes throughout the show, according to owner John Spink.

“There will be dinosaur areas. There will be Santa Claus with his raindeer,” he said. “There will be an area that we have 12 days of Christmas. You actually drive down pit road. As you look up on the track, there will be NASCAR’s going down the track animation. And as you leave the show the last thing you will see is the true meaning of Christmas with the manger scene.”

It is a months long process to set up.

“We actually start setting up here right after the August [NASCAR] race and usually we’re at full swing by Labor Day,” Spink said. “It takes pretty much until we open Thanksgiving night so close to three months.”

The drive-thru display is Sundays through Thursdays 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday they close at 10 p.m. It is $25 per car Sunday through Thursday and $30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

The display will be open on Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

“It’s been fairly busy,” Spink said. “Nothing like it was a year ago because everybody was in lockdown but there’s no long lines this year like there were a year ago. It’s a two lane road through the show so if someone’s going slow there is room that you can go around them. It’s very user friendly and you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your car.”

If you are hungry there is a concession stand on the trip where you can get fair style food and drinks like corndogs, hot dogs, french fries, cotton candy, pop and hot chocolate.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021

If you went to Nite Lites last year and haven’t been this year, Spink says it won’t be the same show.

“Every year that we set up Nite Lites we try to make a difference and we add new displays each year. This year the set up is completely different so if you came last year, the displays aren’t going to be in the exact same spot. Everything’s basically going to look different than it did here before except for the manger. We always keep that at the end.”

You can enter Nite Lites, on 12626 U.S. 12 either Westbound on the Lot 8 entrance or Eastbound at the Graves Farm entrance.

The display will be open through New Years Eve. Visitors must remain in their vehicles.

