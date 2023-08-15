15 little luxuries for less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The joy that comes from using a well-designed product to fulfill a need should never be underestimated. From decorative glass jars to highly-rated beauty products, these 15 little luxuries retail for less than $20 and are a great way to treat yourself and add happiness to your day.

$19.95 at Amazon

There’s nothing quite like putting your thoughts (and doodles) down on paper. This 3-pack of high-quality notebooks is filled with 120 lined pages and will help you keep track of everything, from groceries to bucket list plans to birthday gift ideas.

$8.99 at Amazon

Why not make life easier on days when you want to skip washing your hair? This aerosol-free spray bottle will dispense water quickly and efficiently to rewet your hair. As a bonus, you can use it to water your plants or pair it with other products to make cleaning and ironing a snap.

$13.96 at Amazon

Get a beautiful manicure naturally with this buffer block that can be used with peel-and-stick replacement pads. The buffer allows you to clean and smooth your nails to make them look healthy and shiny. We appreciate how it’s backed with a 60-day hassle-free money-back guarantee.

$16.99 at Amazon

Whether you have dry, normal or oily skin, this foaming cleanser can work wonders on the face, removing makeup and impurities. It uses the power of antioxidants, ceramide-3 and niacinamide to restore balance and maintain hydration — plus, it works on sensitive skin.

$9.88 at Amazon

Doing your nails at home can help you save money by not making weekly trips to nail salons. The key is having a good set of tools to help you shape and refine your nails, and this set from Yougai has everything you need for your hands and feet.

$15.98 at Amazon

Treat yourself to an easy morning of wake-up-ready hair. Soft enough to sleep in, these heatless curlers work with all hair types and improve strands over time by limiting the need for heat styling.

$12.87 at Walmart

Add a hint of warmth to any room with this paraffin-blended candle from Better Homes & Gardens. Enjoy the aromas of coconut, mahogany and lavender and the light glow of flame through a frosted glass bell jar.

$12 at Amazon

Exfoliating will slough away dead skin and impurities, leaving behind softer, brighter skin. This pre-shave scrub helps men achieve a smoother shave and it’s made with natural and organic ingredients.

$16.22 at Walmart

Have you ever wondered how stars in their 70s like Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren keep their youthful glow? They’ve been known to proclaim their love for this L’Oreal moisturizer that’s specially formulated for people over the age of 55.

$10.55 at Amazon

Turn an everyday chore into a luxurious spa treatment with this silicone scrubber that not only cleans but massages the face as well. The process can, in turn, increase circulation and lead to better, brighter skin tone.

$13.99 at Amazon

Add flavor and nutrients to water with this 34-ounce plastic infuser water bottle that holds ingredients like lemons, ginger, blueberries and mint in a built-in filter. The flip-top lid bottle comes with an airtight seal and a durable insulated sleeve.

$13.99 at Amazon

Add a touch of class to your decor with this heavy-lidded, chic, tent-shaped crystal jar. At 6 inches by 6 inches 2.3 inches, it’s the ideal size for trinkets, candy, cotton balls or Q-tips.

$9.70 at Amazon

Start your day off with a high-powered cup of delicious medium-roast coffee to help wake you up and get your energy going. This 10-ounce Three Sisters blend by Kicking Horse Coffee is certified organic, fair trade and kosher.

$7.99 at Amazon

Block out light no matter where you are — on a train, in a hotel room or on an airplane — for deeper, more restful sleep. This 2-pack of lightweight, 100% silk sleep masks has an adjustable strap that can fit any size head.

$10.47 at Amazon

A colorful set of writing utensils not only helps keep you organized, but it makes the workday more pleasurable and keeps your desk looking stylish. This 12-count set from Paper Mate is smear- and fade-resistant and won’t bleed through your paper.

When it comes to little luxuries, there are several options that can brighten your day. Which one would you choose?

