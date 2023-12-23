10-year-old boy living in a local shelter gets Christmas surprise from the Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We want to show you an early Christmas present for a little boy who touched our hearts here at Channel 7 and touched your hearts just as much at home.

In November, we shared with you the story about Ezekiel Moore, who was in a local shelter with his mom.

We first met this amazing child and his mom Margret Morant at COTS Peggy's Place in Detroit. His mom is suffering from domestic violence and needs a fresh start.

“The first night I slept here, that was the first peaceful night I've had in years,” Morant said.

Her son, 10-year-old Ezekiel, told 7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford he had dreams of becoming a teacher, so she asked him why.

“Because I had an amazing teacher. Her name was Ms. Peterson and I really have her as a female role model because she was an amazing teacher,” Ezekiel said.

Then, we contacted LaDawn Peterson, who teaches at Samuel Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit and asked if she would surprise Ezekiel — and boy, did she.

"You're going to make me cry. Don't cry. I missed you. I missed you so much,” Ezekiel said as he hugged his teacher.

“He's an amazing student, an amazing young man, always smiling,” Peterson said. “Is he still dancing?”

“Yes, he's still dancing,” Morant responded.

“It means so much to know that I mean so much to a student,” Peterson said.

We had another surprise. Ezekiel loves to play basketball but has never ever been to a game. Former Detroit Piston Earl Cureton, who now works for the organization, came to the shelter with a stack of gifts like an autographed jersey from Cade Cunningham, coats, hats, and a basketball.

“They told me you got a 4.0,” Cureton said to Ezekiel.

Cureton delivered another surprise.

“One more thing to tell you, man. We're going to invite you and your mom to a Piston's basketball game,” Cureton said.

“I never went to a basketball game,” Ezekiel responded.

Our cameras were rolling as Ezekiel and his mom were escorted to Thursday night's Pistons game courtside for warmups — a Christmas present at center court. The young man's face was high above on the arena's big screen. He met all kinds of stars.

It was certainly a night and a Christmas Ezekiel and his mom will not soon forget.