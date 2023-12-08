You can buy the ‘Home Alone 2’ turtle doves on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When Kevin McCallister gifts the ‘Pigeon Lady’ one of the turtle doves he got from Mr. Duncan’s tree, it’s hard to keep your eyes dry. The classic scene from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” is over 30 years old now, but it still feels timeless and poignant.

Now, you can get the “Home Alone 2” turtle doves for your home on Amazon.

Amazon

$11 at Amazon

John Perry, the original sculptor from the film, is selling replicas on both his website and Amazon handmade. The replicas of his “Home Alone 2” turtle doves are made of pellucida, a proprietary form of resin that is quite durable even though the birds appear delicate.

When ordered, the turtledove replica ornaments come with a certificate of authenticity to prove they’re made by Perry himself. Each order comes with two turtle doves that are already strung so you can hang them on your tree or display them elsewhere. If you want, you can even keep one and gift another to a friend similar to the film itself.

Of his work, Perry said on his website that it centers on helping people connect with the natural world.

“The forces behind my work have been and continue to be my love of the natural world, the wild creatures that inhabit the natural world, and my desire to see these creatures protected,” Perry said on his website. “I have always felt that the most helpful use of my abilities is to create beautiful and moving renditions of these creatures for people to bring into their homes and lives.”

Whether you’re a fan of “Home Alone 2” and the sweet and iconic scene between Kevin McCallister and the ‘Pigeon Lady,’ or you simply love bringing naturally inspired elements into your holiday decor, these affordable recreations are incredible finds.

