Woman wins $2 million lottery, wants to rebuild home lost in tornado

Years after a tornado destroyed her Iowa home, Tammy Gordy hopes to rebuild the home she lost in an Iowa tornado.

Earlier this week, Gordy claimed a $2 million prize she won in last week's Powerball. She matched all five of the white-ball numbers. She was the Powerball shy of winning the game's grand prize of $427 million.

According to the Iowa lottery, Gordy was a victim of an April 2001 tornado outbreak. That year, an F-2 tornado swept through Wapello County, killing two and injuring three, according to the National Weather Service.

Her family home was destroyed in the tornado. They have spent years trying to rebuild the home they once had.

"We were in the process of building a home and it kind of got put on hold for a few years, so now this is going to speed it up," Gordy told the Iowa Lottery. "And it's going to go into better details. I'm talking a walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub. That's what I'm talking about."

Even with a few extra dollars in her pocket, Gordy wants to remain grounded.

"We've never been material people, I can say that," Gordy added. "Family was more important to us. So, it's going to be that way. We're just going to be able to do more things."

After learning of her winnings, she took a few days off from her job as a dietary aide at an Iowa hospital.

"I called my boss and told him that I needed to take Monday and Tuesday off because I won $2 million on the Powerball," she said. "And so he says, 'Well, congratulations, if you're not April Foolin' me!'"

No one on Saturday won the jackpot, nor did anyone else match five white-ball numbers for the game's second-highest prize. Monday's drawing also went without anyone hitting the jackpot, meaning tonight's Powerball drawing will have a $462 million estimated jackpot.

