This whiskey decanter would make a great Father’s Day gift—and it’s on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some years, finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day can feel downright daunting. What do you buy your dad, spouse, brother or father figure who probably already has everything they need?

A great gift is something that reflects a person’s interests or passion. So, while a whiskey-centered present might not be the right gift for every dad on your list, for the booze connoisseur in your life, it might be an impressive option.

The Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set comes with everything you need to wow your special cocktail enthusiast: whiskey decanter, wooden holder, spigot, glass stopper, two heavy-based whiskey glasses and a set of instructions. While it’s marketed as a whiskey decanter, it can be used to decant any kind of alcohol, including vodka, rum or tequila.

This attractive whiskey decanter holds a full bottle of liquor and is handmade from lead-free crystal glass, which rests on a wooden base. Inside the decanter is a delicately detailed ship, which looks like it’s floating in a sea of booze.

The glass stopper on the top protects the beverage’s taste and keeps the alcohol from evaporating, and you’re meant to remove the stopper temporarily when pouring your drink from the spigot.

Find the decanter on Amazon right now for $79.99, down from $129.99, and there’s also a 10% off coupon you can apply to maximize your savings.

Not only is the Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set “Amazon’s choice” in the “whiskey dispenser” category, it’s also highly rated by customers with an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. Reviewers found this decanter to be a great value for the cost and impressive in its craftsmanship and durability. One reviewer, who gave it 5 stars, referred to it as “the ultimate booze cruise.”

Several people have commented on how heavy and well-made the two old-fashioned glasses were. Reviewers felt the decanter was easy to put together, sturdy and well-crafted.

Others have noted that they gave it as a gift, and that the spout does not leak. One person wrote that it’s a “great gift for a man who has everything he needs.” Several people have mentioned that it also makes a great conversation piece.

The company offers a free 2-year warranty and will provide a full refund for anyone not completely satisfied. The whiskey is not included, so depending on your giftee’s stock, you might want to pick up a bottle and wrap it up to give alongside this beautiful bar centerpiece gift.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.