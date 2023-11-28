What is Travel Tuesday? You can save on flights, hotels and more

The all-star lineup of holiday sales isn’t over just yet. It started with Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday, and most shoppers wrapped up their spending with Cyber Monday deals. But a new sale day is emerging: Travel Tuesday.

The lesser-known Travel Tuesday features special savings on flights, hotels, cruises and other travel accommodations. Some brands began offering holiday deals at the start of the weekend, but many will end on Travel Tuesday.

Here are some of the notable savings happening this year, but make sure you read the fine print.

Air New Zealand: If New Zealand is on your bucket list of destinations, right now you’ll find the cheapest flight deals being offered to the country’s city of Auckland from major U.S. cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

Alaska Airlines: This airline has some one-way flight deals as low as $39. The discounts are valid for flights between Jan. 8 and March 9, 2024.

Delta: Travelers can expect 20%-25% discounts on fares to select destinations for travel periods between Dec. 12, 2023, and March 18, 2024. The company is also offering up to 15% off flights heading to Chile, Brazil or Argentina when flying to Santiago International Airport, Rio de Janeiro/Galeão International Airport and Ezeiza International Airport. American Express card members will be able to take an additional 15% off travel deals, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Fontainebleau: Both the Las Vegas and Miami locations are offering special deals for luxury stays. In Las Vegas, you can book one night between Dec. 14, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2024 and get one night free. You can book up to four nights with this deal, two of which will be complementary. In Miami, you can get up to 30% off reservations for two nights or more.

Graduate Hotels: This newer hotel line is offering 50% off stays at all of its properties for reservations between now and March 31, 2024.

Hilton: Select Hilton properties are offering discounts of up to 50% off on stays booked during the holidays, including their resorts in the Mexican cities of Cancun, Los Cabos and Punta de Mita, if chasing the warmer weather is what you’re into.

JetBlue: Now through Nov. 29, the airline has select one-way flights as low as $59 and travelers can save up to $750 on bundled flight and hotel bookings or flight and cruise packages for travel from Dec. 5, 2023, through Oct. 15, 2024. Discount codes may need to be applied depending on the offers you select.

Marriott Bonvoy: Members can take 20% off of stays at select hotels around the globe for bookings between now and Jan. 15, 2024.

Play: This Icelandic airline is offering up to 35% off flights to select international destinations including Iceland, Paris, Berlin Frankfurt, London, Copenhagen, Dublin and Amsterdam. Flights must be taken between December 2023 and May 2024.

Princess Cruises: Save up to 50% on all fares now through Nov. 30. Travelers can also use another limited-time offer that extends through Dec. 12, 2023, for 50% off cruise fares and 50% off deposits on voyages 45 days or less.

Qatar Airways: Travelers can save up to 15% on flights through the end of October 2024, booked on or before Travel Tuesday.

Royal Caribbean: This cruise line is offering a variety of savingson different stateroom types and 30% off all cruises with bookings made through Dec. 1. According to Travel + Leisure, the 30% deal can be combined with the cruise line’s “kids sail free” offer.

Scandinavian Airlines: This airline is offering round-trip flights to Europe starting as low as $375. The deal applies to travel that takes place between Jan. 15, 2024, and April 30, 2024.

Southwest Airlines: Limited flights can be discounted by 30% with code “CYBER30” if booked by Nov. 30.

Virgin Hotels: Book a stay at one of Virgin Hotels in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Glasgow or Edinburgh to get up to 30% off on trips taken through the end of 2024.

Travel booking services like Expedia, Hotels.com and Priceline also have select deals worth checking out.

