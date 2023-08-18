Watch Now
What Ford is showing off at the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

We're getting you ready for the Woodward Dream Cruise by hanging out with Ford to see what they'll be showing off at the event on Saturday.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 07:06:34-04

(WXYZ) — The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise takes place on Saturday along Woodward Ave. from Pontiac to Ferndale. Sponsored by Ford, the automaker is showing off a ton of vehicles for people to see.

Ford will have different generations of the Mustang, Bronco and more, and they even have Henry Ford's first-ever race car going back to the early 1900s.

Check out some of Peter Maxwell's interviews above and below from Friday morning.

Talking about the history of the Mustang at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Getting you ready for the Woodward Dream Cruise

