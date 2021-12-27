Winter Weather Advisory posted for Monday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.

Snow showers will begin this system, with precipitation transitioning over to freezing rain and rain as the morning progresses.

Snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible, along with ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Use caution and take your time traveling during early Monday morning commutes.

