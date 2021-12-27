Watch
Winter Weather Advisory posted for Monday morning

Rounds of snow, freezing rain, and rain showers
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 26, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.

Snow showers will begin this system, with precipitation transitioning over to freezing rain and rain as the morning progresses.

Snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible, along with ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Use caution and take your time traveling during early Monday morning commutes.

