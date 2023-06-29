Holiday weekend boat safety and marine forecast

GRAND RAPIDS — The holiday weekend is quickly approaching as lakes around West Michigan will be busy for the next several days. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast through the weekend with dry conditions by the actual 4th of July. Boaters will need to keep an eye on radar through the weekend with Lake Michigan having the worst expected waves on Sunday.
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 04:09:45-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.