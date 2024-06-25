VIEWER PICS: Early morning storm hits West Michigan June 25
Early morning storm hits West Michigan June 25
Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Hail and wall cloud in Byron CenterPhoto by: Tony Nink Tree down in Rockford yardPhoto by: Kendra Belk Tree down in Rockford yardPhoto by: Kendra Belk Wind damage in North MuskegonPhoto by: Leticia Shelf Cloud in SunfieldPhoto by: Gary Ridenour Jr Shelf Cloud in SunfieldPhoto by: Gary Ridenour Jr Tree down in Rockford yardPhoto by: Kendra Belk