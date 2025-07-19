Weekend Forecast: Saturday P.M. storms, Sunday dry and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our next chance of showers/storms arrive Saturday afternoon as the next frontal system approaches. A few of those storms could be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail, an isolated tornado, along lightning and heavy rain. All of southern lower Michigan remains in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) for severe storms Saturday. The timing is anywhere from 1 P.M. until about 6/7 P.M.. That means Saturday is a FOX17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and more humid. A few showers/storms likely. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise partly/mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some morning clouds, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

