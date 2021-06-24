Tonight's Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Showers and storms continue to move through West Michigan heading into the evening. The heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region. The chance of severe weather is not zero, but it remains fairly low. How much rain we see over the weekend remains in question as the track and strength of additional weather disturbances remains to be seen, but two to four inches is not out of the question at this point with locally higher amounts around 5 inches of rainfall. Stay up on later forecasts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south at 7 to 14 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

