Today's Forecast; Winter Weather Advisory (Until 7AM Thursday)

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another round of snow arrives this afternoon and evening with a "Clipper" system, with 1-3" of snow expected. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Newaygo, Kent, Barry and Kalamazoo Counties through 7 a.m. Thursday for 1-3" of snow, with up to 4" of snow possible near the lakeshore. Be prepared for a few slick spots on the roads this evening, tonight, and tomorrow morning. It will be a very cold start to the New Year, with highs on Thursday only in the teens and wind chills at times below zero! The overall pattern remains cold through the weekend, which means that even though it wasn't a "White Christmas"; West Michigan will enjoy a "White New Year"! Afternoon highs will run about 10-degrees below average, with highs in the low 20s. With a northwesterly breeze, wind chills will likely hold in the single digits and teens. The pattern becomes less active starting tomorrow.

TODAY: (New Years Eve) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Cold with snow showers. 1-3" Likely: Mainly west and southwest of Grand Rapids Highs in the mid-20s Winds: W-NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers, mainly SW of Grand Rapids. Lows in the teens. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: (New Years Day) Very cold. Highs in the mid-upper teens. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy Highs in the low 30s.

