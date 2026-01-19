Today's Forecast; Winter Storm Warning

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Blizzard-like conditions have developed across West Michigan, with widespread heavy snow and strong winds combining with dangerously cold temperatures. Travel is discouraged today, as drivers will face white outs. A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect though 7AM Tuesday for most of West Michigan. Temperatures will drop below ten degrees, with wind chills dropping to -5 to -15. The extreme cold lingers into Tuesday, with another round of snow arriving mid-week and potentially even colder air arriving for next weekend.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (Mainly US-131 to the West) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Mainly East of US-131) (through 7AM Tuesday) Widespread snow and blowing snow; near blizzard conditions Temperatures fall to around 10-degrees. Wind Chills -5 to -15.

TONIGHT: WINTER STORM WARNING (Mainly US-131 to the West) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Mainly East of US-131) (ending at 7AM Tuesday) Snow showers shift to lakeshore areas. Lows: 5-10 Wind Chills: -5 to -20

TUESDAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (Mainly US-131 to the West) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Mainly East of US-131) (ending at 7AM Tuesday) Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens. Wind Chills: -5 to -20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of snow (1-4" possible) Highs in the twenties.

THURSDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Snow showers develop. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 10

SUNDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs in the low-teens

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

