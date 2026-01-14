Today's Forecast: Winter Returns with Arctic Blast

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Windy and sharply colder conditions are moving into West Michigan behind an arctic cold front, which is sending temperatures tumbling and will generate multiple rounds of heavy lake effect snow showers. Snow showers transition to lake effect snow quickly Wednesday morning, and the immediate lakeshore looks to pick up significant snow along with very gusty winds. Most inland areas will pick up an inch or two of snow today, but heavy snow banding will create challenging travel conditions for anyone along the lakeshore Wednesday into Thursday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from Berrien County into northern Indiana from this morning through Thursday afternoon, for the potential for as much as 6-9" of new snow! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Van Buren and Cass Counties for 2-6" of snow and gusty winds. Lake effect snow showers will develop most days this week, gradually accumulating and causing slick spots on the roads. Friday into the weekend another push of colder air arrives, with more widespread snow. Wind chills this week will be in the single digits to teens most days.

TODAY: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from Berrien County into northern Indiana from this morning through Thursday afternoon, for the potential for as much as 6-9" of new snow! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Van Buren and Cass Counties for 2-6" of snow and gusty winds. Windy and turning colder. Temperatures in the 20s. Snow showers mainly West of US-131. Wind Chills:single digits. Winds: NW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 40 mph)

TONIGHT: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from Berrien County into northern Indiana from this morning through Thursday afternoon, for the potential for as much as 6-9" of new snow! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Van Buren and Cass Counties for 2-6" of snow and gusty winds. Very cold and breezy. Snow showers near the lakeshore. Lows in the teens. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from Berrien County into northern Indiana from this morning through Thursday afternoon, for the potential for as much as 6-9" of new snow! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan, Van Buren and Cass Counties for 2-6" of snow and gusty winds. Sharply colder. Partial sunshine. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance snow showers.

SATURDAY: Cold with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries/snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

MONDAY: Even colder with snow showers. Highs in the teens

TUESDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

