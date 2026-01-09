Today's Forecast; Windy with falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Massive changes will unfold across West Michigan today as a powerful cold front marches through the area. West Michigan is waking up to a "Spring-feeling" morning with record high temperatures in the 50s, but grab that heavy coat as temperatures will crash into the 30s by midday into the afternoon. After last night's heavy rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms, a few rain showers will develop by mid-morning. A HIGH WIND ADVISORY will be in effect until 4PM, with sustained winds strengthening to 25-30 mph and gusts of 45-50 mph. Temperatures will crash during the day with afternoon temperatures likely in the 30s and wind chills in the 20. A return to winter is on tap for the weekend (and beyond!), with sharply colder temperatures and snow showers expected Saturday and Sunday. Weekend snow totals could be 2-4" in spots. It's going to feel like January again, with high temperatures slipping back into the 30s for highs for next week.

TODAY: HIGH WIND ADVISORY Mild start. Windy and turning sharply colder with tumbling temperatures into the 30s by early afternoon. with falling temperatures late day. Winds: SW-NW 15-30 mph GUSTS: 45-55 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and quiet. Winds relax. Lows: upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Cold with widespread snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Colder with snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder. Highs in the mid-20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

