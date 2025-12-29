Today's Forecast: Windy and Very Cold with Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Dangerous travel conditions are developing today; with sharply colder air, widespread snow showers and powerful winds. Expect near-blizzard conditions in many rural locations. Power outage are likely. A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect through 7PM today for several inches of snow and strong winds. Another round of robust snow showers will develop with a "clipper system" later Tuesday into Wednesday, with another 1-3" of snow likely. This colder air will likely grip West Michigan through the end of next week. The colder air will come with periods of snow showers and highs in the 20s.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (Until 7PM) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7PM) Widespread snow, gusty winds; near blizzard conditions at times. Temps: in the low-20s. Winds: NW 20-30 mph Gusts 50-60 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Blowing snow. Windy and cold. Lows near 20. Winds: NW 15-30 mph

TUESDAY: Cold with few snow showers; energizing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold with snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: (New Years Eve) Cold with snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s

THURSDAY: (New Years Day) Very cold. Highs in the low 20s. Lows in the mid-teens

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

