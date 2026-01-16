Today's Forecast; Widespread snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Winter has returned to West Michigan and will be sticking around for awhile! The sunshine many enjoyed Thursday will not make another appearance again for awhile, as the train of Arctic systems continues. The next system is moving in this morning, with widespread snow that could be heavy at times throughout the first half of the day. Expect 2-4" with additional lake effect snow through the evening adding another couple of inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Newaygo and Kent counties until 7 a.m. Saturday. Travel difficulties will be likely, especially during the Friday morning commute. Several more rounds of snow will develop over the next week; great news for winter weather enthusiasts, but temperatures will drop into the teens in the afternoons next week and mornings in the single digits as even colder Arctic air drains in.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Widespread snow for the morning commute. 2-4" likely with higher totals north and west of Grand Rapids. Cold with highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Widespread snow continues. Lows in the teens Winds: SW 10-25 mph

SATURDAY: Cold with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low-20s.

MONDAY: Even colder with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

TUESDAY: Cold with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

