Today's Forecast; Widespread morning snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Widespread snow will cause challenges for this morning's commute, as most of West Michigan will pick up steady snow through at least mid-morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties through 10 a.m. for 5-8" of snow and pockets of snow up to around a foot. The rest of West Michigan is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10 a.m. for 3-6" of snow. This morning's commute will be very challenging, due to packed snow and fresh snow, and gusty winds. More rounds of snow develop through the rest of the work week, but will be mainly lake enhanced. Windy and colder conditions are on tap for Thursday, with highs struggling to 20-degrees, but wind chills much of the day near or below zero. The coldest days this week will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday as true Polar air moves in, with morning temperatures around or below zero. Wind chills will be as low as -10 to -20. That is dangerous cold, and will be near record cold!

GRR FLIGHT TRACKER Here is the link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. There are already several flight delays.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING (Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana Counties - Until 10AM) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (The rest of West Michigan - Until 10AM) Widespread snow through mid-morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: SW-W 15-25 mph & gusty More snow develops during the evening.

TONIGHT: Widespread snow. Breezy. Lows in the teens.

THURSDAY: Cold and Cold with widespread morning snow. Highs in the upper teens. Winds: NW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 30)

FRIDAY: Sharply colder. Snow showers develop. Highs around 8.

SATURDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -10

SUNDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -5

MONDAY: Not as cold. Highs in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube