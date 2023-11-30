Today's Forecast: Warmer temps, breezy and mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A frosty start to the morning with temperatures falling to around 30 degrees. The warmest day of the week is today though as high temperatures rebound to the lower 40s. Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the end of the week. An unsettled pattern brings the chance of a mix of rain and snow on Friday, especially along and south of I-96. Additional chances for a wintry mix develop on Saturday and Sunday, but no major-impact systems are on the horizon at this time. While a stray sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out on Monday, most of the region will stay dry. We bring back rain and snow mix chances next week Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon as another cold front approaches. Another breezy day! Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain / snow mix developing. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow, mostly south of I-96. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

