Today's Forecast; Warm and Humid with Storms Developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Today will start out warm and dry with morning sunshine giving way to a stormy afternoon and evening, with a small chance for severe weather as a more active pattern rolls in this weekend with scattered showers and storms developing. The Storm Prediction Center has included much of the Lower Peninsula in a Marginal Risk Area (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather toay from mid-afternoon through the late evening hours. Severe weather isn't likely, though a few storms could produce strong winds along with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Storm chances are lower for Sunday, with much of the day dry to wrap up the weekend. The potential for a few more rounds of showers and storms will return for Monday and Tuesday, with dry and comfortable conditions returning by mid-week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Showers and storms are possible, from mid-afternoon through late evening. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms ending overnight. Lows: near 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the middle-80s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube