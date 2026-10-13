Today's Forecast: Warm and breezy before a cooldown

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Our week started out on a summery note yesterday, but the warmth doesn't last! Multiple chances for rain and a significant cooldown are on the way. It will be warm, humid and breezy today with steady temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This is ahead of our first cold front of the week, which will move through today and then stall near the I-94 corridor tonight. A few showers are possible overnight near where the front stalls. As the front pushes south tomorrow, cooler air returns with highs in the upper 60s. More rain is expected Thursday into Friday as another system moves in. Temperatures tumble behind that system Friday into the weekend, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. This weekend, a widespread frost or even a freeze is likely for West Michigan.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 70s. Breezy, Wind: SW/W at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mostly south. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance late day showers. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers, windy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Widespread frost/light freeze early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread frost early. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.

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