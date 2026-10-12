Today's Forecast: Very warm and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After a warm October weekend, well above average temperatures continue into the work week. Today will likely be the warmest day in a month with high temperatures reaching summer levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s on Tuesday, but will likely peak in the early afternoon and then begin to fall as our wind direction shifts out of the west behind the front. Another chance for rain exists Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly south of I-94. We're tracking a huge cool down for the second half of the week as another cold front swings through late Thursday into Friday, also bringing more rain chances. Temperatures will be around 60 on Thursday, and the upper 50s on Friday. The weekend is looking dry with sunshine, but it will be pretty chilly with highs staying in the 50s. Frost will be possible in the mornings as temperatures drop into the 30s. So in the mean time... enjoy the mild weather while we have it!

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Breezy, Wind SW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Wind SW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 70s. Breezy, Wind SW becoming W at 10-20 mph. Chance nighttime showers.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance late day showers. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers, windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Widespread frost early. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread frost early. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube