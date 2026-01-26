Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today's Forecast; Very cold; Lake effect snow showers

It won't be the extreme cold from the weekend, but another very cold day is on tap across West Michigan. Heavy snow showers this morning along the lakeshore; and widespread lt. snow this afternoon.
WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It won't be the extreme cold from the weekend, but another very cold day is on tap across West Michigan. Heavy snow showers this morning along the lakeshore; and widespread lt. snow this afternoon.. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7PM for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren Counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Berrien County. With stronger winds tonight into Tuesday, a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for tonight through 9AM Tuesday. Wind chills will be well below zero; as cold as -15 to -20 in some locations. The overall pattern remains much colder than average all week; with lows remaining in the single digits next week with highs mainly in the teens, with occasional snow showers each day.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren Counties) / WINTER STORM WARNING (Berrien County) Heavy snow showers in the lakeshore counties. Lt. snow showers possible inland. Remaining cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

TONIGHT: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (SE of Grand Rapids) Becoming windy. Lows: 5-10

TUESDAY: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (SE of Grand Rapids) Windy and very cold with snow likely. Morning wind chills -10 to -20 Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

