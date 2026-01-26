Today's Forecast; Very cold; Lake effect snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It won't be the extreme cold from the weekend, but another very cold day is on tap across West Michigan. Heavy snow showers this morning along the lakeshore; and widespread lt. snow this afternoon.. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7PM for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren Counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Berrien County. With stronger winds tonight into Tuesday, a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for tonight through 9AM Tuesday. Wind chills will be well below zero; as cold as -15 to -20 in some locations. The overall pattern remains much colder than average all week; with lows remaining in the single digits next week with highs mainly in the teens, with occasional snow showers each day.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren Counties) / WINTER STORM WARNING (Berrien County) Heavy snow showers in the lakeshore counties. Lt. snow showers possible inland. Remaining cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

TONIGHT: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (SE of Grand Rapids) Becoming windy. Lows: 5-10

TUESDAY: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (SE of Grand Rapids) Windy and very cold with snow likely. Morning wind chills -10 to -20 Highs in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

