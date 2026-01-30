Today's Forecast; Dangerously cold wind chills, Icy roads

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect this morning, as temperatures may drop below zero with wind chills as cold as -10 to -20. Those extreme levels are dangerous, as frostbite can occur in minutes. The pattern has started the shift to dryer conditions as an Arctic high nudges closer. This will change the wind direction out of the east/northeast the next few days, keeping lake effect snow away. Today's highs will be around 10 to the low teens. Roads will stay slick and icy as temperatures remain below the point where the road salt will be effective. With the high pressure in place today and through the weekend, we will finally get some sunshine each day! Morning temperatures remain very cold, around or a bit below zero, but afternoons will warm up into the 20s by Sunday. Next week features highs in the 20s and chances for light snow.

There is the potential for flight delays and cancellations due to the continued extreme winter weather. Here's the direct link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport

TODAY: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 10AM) Partly sunny and frigid cold. Highs around 12. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Another cold night. Lows near or below zero. Winds: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens. Winds: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY) Partly cloudy with chance snow showers. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance Snow Showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance late day snow showers. Highs: mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

