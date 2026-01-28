Today's Forecast; Very cold and icy; Lake effect snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Arctic air continues to stream into West Michigan over the next several days. Expect a very cold and slippery Wednesday morning commute, though lake effect snow showers will generally remain west and southwest of Grand Rapids. Wind chills will remain near or a bit below zero.The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10AM for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph counties. Snow totals will be minimal, but continued gusty winds and blowing snow will keep low visibility and slick roads a main concern. Wind chills will be below zero, with most around -10 to -5. The overall pattern remains much colder than average all week with lows remaining in the single digits, highs mainly in the teens, and occasional snow showers each day. The pattern shifts a little bit starting this weekend, with lower snow chances, highs in the 20s and a peek of sun or two possible.

There is the potential for flight delays and cancellations due to the continued extreme winter weather. Here's the direct link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 10AM) Icy roads. Scattered snow showers, mainly west and southwest of GR. Breezy and very cold. Highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills: Near or below zero. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Lake effect snow showers. Very cold. Lows near Zero. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partial sunshine. Scattered lake effect snow showers; heaviest near Lake Michigan. Highs in the mid-teens. Lows near Zero. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Very cold morning.Wind chills: -15 to -25 Lows: -5 to -10 Highs around 12.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance snow shoewrs. Not as cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

