Today's Forecast: Sunshine, warmer & not as windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Hope you were able to get a view of the Northern Lights! If you get a picture, send us your photos! As warmer air continues to filter in, there are no snow opportunities in the next week as even overnight lows looks to stay above freezing. Highs continue to rise into the 50s with lots of sunshine through the end of the work week. A strong west/northwest wind will mix the atmosphere and accelerate snow melt for lake shore communities, too. Highs will peak near 60 Saturday afternoon before evening rain chances and a cold front drops in, bringing 40s for highs once again and a strong wind Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 50.

TONIGHT: Clear as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of P.M./night rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain / snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

