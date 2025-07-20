Today's Forecast; Pleasant with sunshine returning

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A pleasant Sunday is on tap across West Michigan with decreasing cloudiness and increasing amounts of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s. A strong northerly wind could have the yellow flags flying at many Lake Michigan beaches, so check the color off the flag before venturing into the water. Another hot week is ahead, with highs in the low 90s by mid-week, and heat index values approaching 100-degrees! We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy fog early. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. Pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Hot and muggy. Slight chance shower/storm. Highs near 90-degrees.

SATURDAY: Very warm. Slight chance shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Very warm. Slight chance shower/storm. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

