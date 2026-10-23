Today's Forecast: Sunny with late fall warmth

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: We're waking up to some patchy dense fog, so be careful driving this morning. Parts of West Michigan are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for visibility less than 1/4 mile. Fog should mix out by around 9 a.m. Today will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and well above average temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. We'll stay in the upper 60s to around 70 through the weekend as an upper level ridge keeps West Michigan in its grip, but there will be more clouds building in after today. Morning temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend too, in the mid to upper 40s. Next week is when things will begin to change as a few showers are possible Monday into Tuesday along a cold front. A brief cooldown behind this front happens Tuesday with highs in the 50s, but a warm up back to the 60s is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look highest for late next week.

TODAY: Patchy fog early. Becoming sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Wind: SE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: E Light

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

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