Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, continued pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Watch for some patchy fog again this morning, especially east of U.S.-131. The "mid-summer" re-run across West Michigan continues for the few days, as a huge area of high pressure brings loads of sunshine and unseasonably warm air into the region. Our "average" highs for mid-September are in the mid-70s, and today and Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s! While it will be warm, humidity is expected to stay low and in check the next few days. Watch for our drought conditions to worsen in the week ahead. Our next real rain chance isn't likely until later this weekend, and even that won't be a slam dunk for all. Make sure to stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise sunny, warm, continued pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of an afternoon shower from Grand Rapids north. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY (FALL EQUINOX arrives at 2:19 P.M.): Partly sunny, chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

