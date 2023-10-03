Today's Forecast: Sunny skies, record high temperatures

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for more heat! Afternoon highs will be near record warmth for October 3rd and 4th! Temperatures will be the closest to records today in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase and the wind will ramp up Wednesday ahead of a cold front, but any rain will hold off the evening and nighttime. Once the cold front passes Thursday, temperatures will crash by Friday with highs only in the 50s! Total rain accumulations look to be around a half an inch. West Michigan will finally enjoy fall air this weekend and next week. Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with highs this weekend only in the 50s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Record high temperatures likely! Highs in the middle 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph. The record for this date is 85 set in 1953/1919/1900.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south-southeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. A few showers along the lakeshore after sunset are possible. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Rain showers likely. A few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Sharply cooler. Highs around 60.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

