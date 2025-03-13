Today's Forecast: Sunny & pleasant with 60s!

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Dry conditions continue through Friday, before a strong low pressure system brings rain and the chance for thunderstorms. Thankfully, before that system, we are able to enjoy pleasant, sunny weather with a quick warm up Thursday as highs jump back into the low 60s! With warm and humid air coming up from the south ahead of a big low Friday, highs could be approaching 70 for much of the region! It will also be very breezy Friday ahead of the low. This system looks to bring our first thunderstorms of the season with isolated severe storms possible. Gusty winds of 50-60 mph would be the primary storm threat. Much of lower Michigan is experiencing drought conditions, so the grass and brush fire threat will remain elevated until widespread rain arrives! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and Mild. Highs in the low-60s. SE wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, not as cold Lows in the lower 40s. Winds southeast 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Isolated pop-up possible, but most rain holds off until Saturday. Becoming breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler, with a midnight high near 50 degrees, but an afternoon high near 40. A chance for rain changing to snow.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 60. Chance for late day showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

