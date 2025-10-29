Today's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant, a little breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Any rain chance holds off until the end of the week with mostly sunny and pleasant afternoons through Thursday, but just a little breezy. Temperatures remain at or slightly cooler than "average" through the week, with high temperatures in the low/mid 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan anytime soon. At this point, a few lake enhanced showers are possible for Halloween and into the weekend. Major Hurricane Melissa is making landfall in Eastern Cuba today and will eventually emerge this afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean before impacting and making landfall a third time in the Bahamas. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, a little breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A little breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of light lake effect rain showers. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs around 50.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

