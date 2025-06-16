Today's Forecast; Sunny and Warmer Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a "milder Monday morning". A beautiful sunrise will unfold, along with a gentle easterly breeze. Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s in most inland areas. Temperatures along the lakeshore will only lag inland readings by a few degrees. Humidity levels will remain comfortable today, but will surge for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be very warm and much muggier, with highs in the mid-upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible early Tuesday morning, but much of Tuesday will be mostly sunny, very warm and increasingly more humid. Showers and storms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday has the best chance for severe storms this week, as the Storm Prediction Center has already placed central and southern Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms for Wednesday. Any lingering rain will end early Thursday. Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks mostly dry, with highs in the low 80s. A hot weekend is ahead, with mostly dry conditions and highs near 90-degrees both Saturday and Sunday. The overall pattern remains much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY (MONDAY) Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid-60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and more humid with scattered showers and storms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Slight Risk Severe (Level 2 out of 5) Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Lingering showers end early. Becoming partly cloudy and slighly cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated shower not impossible. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! (1st 90-degree day of the season!) Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs near 90.

