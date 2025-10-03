Today's Forecast; Sunny and Warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A mid-Summer air mass continues to prevail across West Michigan for the first weekend of October with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Starting today into the weekend, each day we will approach record high temperatures. In addition to the warmer temperatures, dew points will be on the increase today into the weekend, creating even warmer-feeling conditions! This will likelly be the last of the 80s this season/this year. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the mid/upper 60s and lows in the mid/upper 40s. The drought conditions will continue to worsen across West Michigan as we stay dry through the weekend. Chances for showers are back in the forecast early next week...especially on Tuesday. Our forecast models are indicating we could tap some moisture from the south, giving us better chances for some widespread, much-needed rain. There are also indications that we expect to cool down into the 60s next week; closer to those "average" temperatures and definitely feeling more like October! Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain may arrive late evening into the overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: October Weather Reality! Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

