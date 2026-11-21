WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be another stunning day with sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s... this is 15-20 degrees warmer than average! Temps will be in the lower 60s when the Grand Rapids Santa Parade kicks off around 5PM, and will stay comfortable in the 50s through the evening. Make sure to take advantage of this weather because huge changes are on the horizon. A cold front moves through Sunday bringing light to moderate rain between the late morning and afternoon. This system swings through quickly and the rain should move out by the evening, with totals around 0.25" or less. Behind this system, a significant cool down is coming and it will feel more like early winter. Highs drop to the lower 40s on Monday, and upper 30s to near 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now Thanksgiving looks quiet with highs in the lower 40s. Holiday travel should be smooth sailing, with no major system set to impact West Michigan next week.

TODAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Wind: S at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid/upper 40s. Wind: S at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind: SW becoming NW at 10-20 mph, gusts 25.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/flurry. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

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