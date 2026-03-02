Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a cold start this morning in the teens, another nice day is likely with sunny and pleasant conditions. Highs will make the upper 30s to near 40. Look for our weather to turn more active as we progress through the week with daily rain chances, especially Thursday night, and Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures this week are expected to soar into the 50s to near 60 by the end of the week. Normal highs have us in the upper 30s to near 40. Don't forget to wake up early on Tuesday, March 3 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see the total lunar eclipse (weather permitting). We may see a "blood red" moon, providing skies are reasonably clear. Get more here.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Total Lunar Eclipse occurs from 6:04 to 7:02 A.M. Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of a light passing shower or some drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with P.M. and night rain developing. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Rain develops at night. A thundershower possible. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Morning rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

