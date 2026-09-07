Today's Forecast: Sunny and dry for the holiday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund:

The weather for Labor Day will be pretty perfect, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s, and low humidity. If you're headed to the lakeshore, wave heights will be around a foot or less so you'll be good to go for swimming or boating! Winds will turn back out of the south on Tuesday, bringing in slightly warmer and more humid air with highs in the lower 80s. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds, with increasing cloud cover expected through the day as our next storm system approaches. This will be a cold front that brings some rain and storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially early Wednesday morning. This is really the only chance for rain this week. Behind this system, temperatures fall back to the 70s Thursday and Friday with some sunshine.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with low humidity. Wind E/SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid/upper 50s. Wind SE at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy turning cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and humid. Wind S at 5-10 mph. Chance late P.M./night rain.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely especially early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and humid.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and less humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s and less humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Chance showers with highs in the upper 70s.

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