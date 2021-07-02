Today's Forecast: Sunny and comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear and comfortable start to your morning leading into a beautiful mostly sunny day. High pressure will be in control of the forecast Friday and Saturday resulting in plenty of sun and relatively low humidity. Dew points will start to increase for the second half of the weekend along with increasing temperatures. Highs on Sunday, the 4th of July, will push toward 90 degrees with that muggy feeling. The heat and humidity last through Monday if not a bit into Tuesday as well. It looks as though the next chance for showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday for most of the area with isolated showers and storms expected. Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

TODAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. A bit humid with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

