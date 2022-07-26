Today's Forecast: Sunny and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cooler, more comfortable air will be in place much of this week with daytime highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s all week long. Today will remain mostly sunny with temps back to the lower 80s. The chance of rain is back in the forecast tomorrow with scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, but none of them expected to be severe. Those possible showers and storms can extend into Thursday morning as a cold front move through the region. Some areas will be missed, and the rain is not expected to be heavy only around a quarter of an inch. The end of the work week and the upcoming weekend offers dry conditions and temperatures slowly pushing back into the mid 80s. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and a possible storm. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a morning shower, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. High in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

