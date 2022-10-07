Today's Forecast: Strong winds and lake effect showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A chilly start to your Friday as temperatures are in the 40s this morning, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers. Strong winds persist today, creating isolated lake effect rain showers near the immediate lake shore. For locations inland, you can plan on a mix of sun and clouds! A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect through Friday night due to high wave heights between 4 to 7 feet. Today's high temperature will only reach the lower 50s! Cold temperatures are on tap for football tonight, so don't forget a warm jacket and blanket to cheer on your favorite team! Temperatures quickly fall to the lower 30s this evening and early Saturday morning, which could bring a widespread freeze. The following counties have been placed under a FROST ADVISORY: Barry, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo. The following counties have been placed under a FREEZE WATCH: Eaton, Ingham and Jackson. Both the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warnings are set to expire tomorrow morning, Saturday, at 9 A.M. How far the temperatures drop back all depends on cloud cover. Cooler air settles in for Saturday, with high temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. A rebound begins on Sunday and lasts into next week, with daytime high temperatures back in the 60s. Cloud cover is expected to decrease through the day on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Wednesday next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy inland with lake effect rain showers mainly along the shoreline and over the lake. Sharply colder with highs only around 50. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts over 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Calm winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Early morning widespread frost / freeze possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with lake effect showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube