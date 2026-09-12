Today's Forecast: Stray shower chance, warmer & humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: It will be a bit warmer and more humid today with highs in the lower 80s, with dewpoints rising well into the 60s. A breezy SW wind will kick up wave heights to 2-5 ft. at the lakeshore, prompting a Beach Hazard Statement for Oceana and Muskegon counties through Saturday evening. There could be a few more clouds around this afternoon as a cold front passes through, along with an isolated shower, but most if not all of us should stay completely dry. Behind the front temperatures will fall back to the mid 70s on Sunday, with a few scattered showers possible towards the afternoon and early evening. The work week starts dry and chilly on Monday morning with temperatures in the 40s, only climbing to near 70 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The middle of next week looks active as our next storm system moves in late Monday night. Scattered showers and storms will be possible between Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be very fall-like through the second half of the week with highs in the lower 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and humid. A stray afternoon shower possible. Wind SW at 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy with scattered P.M. showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s and less humid. Wind NW at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs around 70 and low humidity. Chance nighttime showers and storms.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

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